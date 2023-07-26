Wed, Jul 26, 2023 @ 09:48 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Daily Outlook

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2840; (P) 1.2872; (R1) 1.2935; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, below 1.2796 will resume the fall from 1.3141 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2703) next. On the upside, break of 1.2963 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside retest 1.3141 high instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.2678 resistance turned support holds, rise form 1.0351 (2022 low) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3895. However, sustained break of 1.2678 will argue that it’s at least correcting this rally, with risk of bearish reversal.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.