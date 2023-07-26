<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2840; (P) 1.2872; (R1) 1.2935; More…

GBP/USD’s recovery from 1.2796 continues today but stays below 1.2963 minor resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the downside, below 1.2796 will resume the fall from 1.3141 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2703) and possibly below. On the upside, break of 1.2963 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside retest 1.3141 high instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.2678 resistance turned support holds, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3895. However, sustained break of 1.2678 will argue that it’s at least correcting this rally, with risk of bearish reversal.