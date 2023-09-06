<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2517; (P) 1.2577; (R1) 1.2625; More…

GBP/USD’s decline continues today and hits as low as 1.2480 so far. Intraday bias remains on the downside. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 1.3141 to 1.2618 from 1.2799 at 1.2476 could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.2276. On the upside, above 1.2586 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075. Strong support would be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. But outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.3141 resistance holds, and consolidation from there is set to extend, until further development.