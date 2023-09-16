GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.3141 continued last week. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 100% projection of 1.3141 to 1.2618 from 1.2799 at 1.2276. On the upside, though, firm break of 1.2547 resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075. Strong support would be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. However, sustained break of 1.2075 will raise the chance of bearish trend reversal.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. Rise from 1.0351 could be part of a consolidation pattern to down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 1.2900) will retain long term bearishness for extending the down trend at a later stage.