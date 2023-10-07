GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD recovered after edging lower to 1.2036 last week. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 1.2270 resistance will confirm short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for stronger rebound. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.2270 will retain near term bearishness. Decisive break of 1.2075 fibonacci level would carry larger bearish implication and target 1.1801 support next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could still be a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) only. But risk of complete trend reversal is rising. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2456) holds, in case of rebound.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. Rise from 1.0351 could be part of a consolidation pattern to down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 1.2900) will retain long term bearishness for extending the down trend at a later stage.