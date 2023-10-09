<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2143; (P) 1.2202; (R1) 1.2298; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.2036 is still extending. On the upside, firm break of 1.2270 resistance will confirm short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for stronger rebound. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.2270 will retain near term bearishness. Decisive break of 1.2075 fibonacci level would carry larger bearish implication and target 1.1801 support next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could still be a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) only. But risk of complete trend reversal is rising. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2446) holds, in case of rebound.