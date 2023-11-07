<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2312; (P) 1.2370; (R1) 1.2402; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Further rise is in favor as as long as 4H 55 EMA (now at 1.2230) holds. Decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2783. However, sustained break of 4H 55 EMA will revive near term bearishness and bring retest of 1.2036 low.

In the bigger picture, the strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 argues that price action from 1.3141 are merely a correction to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Current rally from 1.2036 is tentatively seen as the second leg of the pattern. Hence, while further rally is in favor, upside should be limited by 1.3141 to start the third leg.