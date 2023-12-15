<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2653; (P) 1.2724; (R1) 1.2835; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen but outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2499 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.2793 will resume the rally from 1.2036. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2068 to 1.2731 from 1.2499 at 1.2909.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, that could still extend through 1.2731. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 o bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained trading below 55 EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again, and possibly below.