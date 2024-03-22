Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2605; (P) 1.2704; (R1) 1.2757; More…

GBP/USD’s steep decline and break of 1.2666 support indicates resumption of fall from 1.2892. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.2517 structural support next. Decisive break there will indicate larger bearish reversal. For now, risk will remain on the downside as long as 1.2802 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, which is still in progress. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2517 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.