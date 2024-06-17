Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2640; (P) 1.2702; (R1) 1.2748; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.2859 short term top would target 1.2633 resistance turned support first. Firm break there will argue that whole rise from 1.2298 has completed, and target 1.2445 and below. On the upside, above 1.2737 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But for now, risk will be on the downside as long as 1.2859 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2445 support will extend the corrective pattern with another decline instead.