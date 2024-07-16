Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2955; (P) 1.2975; (R1) 1.2988; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidations below 1.2994 temporary top. But further rally is expected as long as 1.2859 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.2994 will resume the rally from 1.2298 and target 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.2859 from 1.2612 at 1.3173, which is slightly above 1.3141 key medium term resistance. However, break of 1.2859 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3141 medium term top (2023 high) could have completed with three waves to 1.2298 already. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2612 support holds. Firm break of 1.3141 will target 61.8% projection of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022.