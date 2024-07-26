Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2822; (P) 1.2876; (R1) 1.2903; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is expected with 1.2859 resistance turned support intact. Break of 1.3043 will resume the rise from 1.2298. However, firm break of 1.2859 will turn bias to the downside for deeper decline to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2771).

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3141 medium term top (2023 high) could have completed with three waves to 1.2298 already. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2612 support holds. Firm break of 1.3141 will target 61.8% projection of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022.