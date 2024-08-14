Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2792; (P) 1.2833; (R1) 1.2903; More…

GBP/USD’s extended rebound and break of 1.2839 resistance argues that pull back from 1.3043 has completed at 1.2664 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.3043. firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.2998 to 61.8% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3124, which is close to 1.3141 high. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.2664 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3141 resistance holds (2023 high), medium term corrective pattern from there could still extend with another falling leg. But even in that case, downside should be contained by 1.2036/2298 support zone. Meanwhile, decisive break of 1.3141 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low).