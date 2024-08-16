Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2811; (P) 1.2841; (R1) 1.2884; More…

GBP/USD’s rise from 1.2664 resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. As noted before, pullback from 1.3043 could have completed at 1.2664 already. Further rally should be seen to retest this resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2798 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2664 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3141 resistance holds (2023 high), medium term corrective pattern from there could still extend with another falling leg. But even in that case, downside should be contained by 1.2036/2298 support zone. Meanwhile, decisive break of 1.3141 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low)