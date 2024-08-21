Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2989; (P) 1.3020; (R1) 1.3067; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Decisive break of 1.3043 resistance will resume whole rally from 1.2998 to 61.8% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3124, which is close to 1.3141 high. On the downside, below 1.2973 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally is in favor as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2889) holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3141 might have completed at 1.2298 already. Rise from there could be resuming the larger up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Decisive break of 1.3141 will target 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364 next. However, break of 1.2664 support will delay this bullish case once again and extend the corrective pattern from 1.3141.