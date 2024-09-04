Wed, Sep 04, 2024 @ 15:22 GMT
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3084; (P) 1.3119; (R1) 1.3150; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook as consolidation from 1.3265 is still in progress. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. While deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained well above 1.3043 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3265 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.3043 from 1.2664 at 1.3409. However, firm break of 1.3043 will indicate short term topping and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is resuming. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

