Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2993; (P) 1.3052; (R1) 1.3103; More…

The break of 1.3043 resistance turned support confirms short term topping at 1.3265. Intraday bias in GBP/USD is now on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.2949). Sustained break there will bring deeper fall to 1.2664 key support. On the upside, above 1.3111 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk of another pull back remains as long as 1.3265 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.