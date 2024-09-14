GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s correction from 1.3265 short term top extended lower to 1.3000 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 1.3000 will bring deeper correction to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2961) and possibly below. On the upside, firm break of 1.3265 resistance will resume larger rally to 1.3364 projection level next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.2298 support holds, rise from 1.0351 long term bottom is expected to continue. The strong break of 55 M EMA (now at 1.2811) is a sign of bullish trend reversal. Yet, break of 1.4248 structural resistance is needed confirm. Otherwise, price actions from 1.0351 could just be part of a consolidation pattern.