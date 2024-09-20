Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3188; (P) 1.3251; (R1) 1.3349; More…

GBP/USD’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% projection of 1.2664 to 1.3265 from 1.3000 at 1.3371 in the near term. Firm break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.3601 next. On the downside, however, break of 1.3145 support will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback to 1.3000 support next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. Sustained break there will target 61.8% projection at 1.4022. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.