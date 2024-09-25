Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3358; (P) 1.3387; (R1) 1.3442; More…

GBP/USD’s rally continues today and hit as high as 1.3429 so far. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 100% projection of 1.2664 to 1.3265 from 1.3000 at 1.3601 next. On the downside, below 1.3331 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3000 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.