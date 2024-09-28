GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD rose further to 1.3433 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some more consolidations. But further rally is expected as long as 1.3265 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.3433 will resume larger rise to 100% projection of 1.2664 to 1.3265 from 1.3000 at 1.3601 next. Nevertheless, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.3265 will indicate short term topping and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3000 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3000 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.2298 support holds, rise from 1.0351 long term bottom is expected to continue. The strong break of 55 M EMA (now at 1.2811) is a sign of bullish trend reversal. Yet, break of 1.4248 structural resistance is needed confirm. Otherwise, price actions from 1.0351 could just be part of a consolidation pattern.