Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2160; (P) 1.2241; (R1) 1.2291; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Current decline from 1.3433 is in progress for 100% projection of 1.3433 to 1.2486 from 1.2810 at 1.1863. On the upside, break of 1.2321 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2486 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) should have already completed at 1.3433, and the trend has reversed. Further fall is now expected as long as 1.2810 resistance holds. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.1528, even as a corrective move.