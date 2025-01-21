Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2211; (P) 1.2278; (R1) 1.2395; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Consolidations from 1.2099 could extend with stronger recovery But outlook will remain bearish as long as 12486 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.2099 will resume the fall from 1.3433 to 100% projection of 1.3433 to 1.2486 from 1.2810 at 1.1863.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) should have already completed at 1.3433, and the trend has reversed. Further fall is now expected as long as 1.2810 resistance holds. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.1528, even as a corrective move.