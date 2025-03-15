GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD edged higher last week but lost momentum as seen in 4H MACD. But there is no clear sign of topping yet. Further rise will remain in favor this week as long as 1.2860 support holds. Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 1.3433 to 1.2099 at 1.2923 will pave the way back to 1.3433 high. However, break of 1.2860 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is not completed. Resumption is expected after corrective pattern from 1.3433 completes. Next target will be 1.4248 key resistance. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2099 support holds.

In the long term picture, price actions from 1.0351 (2022 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.4248 structural resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.