Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3260; (P) 1.3280; (R1) 1.3316;

GBP/USD’s really resumed by breaking through 1.3291 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Firm break of 1.3433 will confirm larger up trend resumption and target 100% projection of 1.2099 to 1.3206 from 1.2706 at 1.3813. On the downside, below 1.3277 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 are seen as a corrective pattern to the up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2099 could be the second leg. Overall, GBP/USD should target 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high) on break of 1.3433 at a later stage.