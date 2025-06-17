Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3534; (P) 1.3578; (R1) 1.3621; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral, and further rally is expected as long as 1.3455 support holds. Break of 1.3631 will resume the rise from 1.2099 and target 100% projection of 1.2099 to 1.3206 from 1.3138 at 1.3813. On the downside, break of 1.3455 support should confirm short term topping, and bring deeper correction to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3320) instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.2937) holds, even in case of deep pullback.