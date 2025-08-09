GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s extended rebound and firm break of 1.3363 support turned resistance last week suggests that correction from 1.3787 has completed with three waves down to 1.3140, after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142. Initial bias remains on the upside for 1.3587 resistance first. Firm break there will pave the way to retest 1.3787 high. However, break of 1.3344 minor support will dampen this bullish case and turn bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3055) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, for now, price actions from 1.0351 (2022 low) are still seen as a corrective pattern to the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. However, firm break of 1.4248 resistance (38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.0351 at 1.4480) will be a strong sign of long term bullish reversal.