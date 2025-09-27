GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.3725 extended lower to 1.3322 last week and breached 1.3332 support, but then recovered. Initial bias is turned neutral for some consolidations first. But further decline is expected as long as 1.3535 resistance holds. Break of 1.3322 will resume the fall from 1.3725, as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.3787, and target 1.3140 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still seen as a corrective move. Further rally could be seen to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 (2024 high) from 1.2099 (2025 low) at 1.4004. But strong resistance could be seen from 1.4248 (2021 high) to limit upside. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3155) will argue that a medium term top has already formed and bring deeper fall back to 1.2099.

In the long term picture, as long as 1.4248/4480 resistance holds (38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.0351 at 1.4480), the long term outlook will remain bearish. That is, price actions from 1.3051 are seen as a corrective pattern to the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Nevertheless, decisive break of 1.4248/4480 will be a strong sign of long term bullish reversal.