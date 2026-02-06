Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3472; (P) 1.3575; (R1) 1.3631; More…

GBP/USD recovered after dipping to 1.3507 and intraday bias it turned neutral again. On the downside, below 1.3507 will resume the fall from 1.3867 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3483). Sustained break there will raise the chance of larger scale correction, and target 1.3342 support for confirmation. On the upside, above 1.3732 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.3867. Firm break there will resume larger up trend towards 1.4284 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is resuming by breaking through 1.3787 high. Further rally should be seen to 1.4284 key resistance (2021 high). Decisive break there will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3008 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.