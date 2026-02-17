Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3616; (P) 1.3639; (R1) 1.3653; More…

Immediate focus is now on 1.3507 support in GBP/USD with today’s downside acceleration. Firm break there and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.3518) will raise the chance of larger scale correction. Deeper fall should then be seen to 1.3342 support for confirmation. On the upside, break of 1.3711 will bring retest of 1.3867 high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) still in progress and should target 1.4284 key resistance (2021 high). Decisive break there will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3008 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.