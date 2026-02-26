Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3509; (P) 1.3537; (R1) 1.3588; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, below 1.3432 will resume the fall from 1.3867 to 1.3342 support. Firm break there should confirm that it’s already correcting the whole rise from 1.2099. However, break of 1.3711 resistance will argue that the decline has completed as a near term correction, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3867.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3008 support holds, rise from 1.3051 (2022 low) should still be in progress for 1.4284 key resistance (2021 high). Decisive break there will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.3008 will raise the chance of medium term bearish reversal and target 1.2099 support next.