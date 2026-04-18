Sat, Apr 18, 2026 08:24 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Weekly Outlook

    GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.3158 extended higher last week but failed to break through 61.8% retracement of 1.3867 to 1.3158 at 1.3596 decisively. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, sustained break of 1.359 will pave the way to retest 1.3867 high. However, firm break of 1.3379 will bring deeper fall back to 1.3158 low instead.

    In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.3867 are merely a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is back in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).

    In the long term picture, as long as 1.4248/4480 resistance zone holds (38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.0351 at 1.4480), the long term outlook will remain bearish. That is, price actions from 1.0351 are seen as a corrective pattern to down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Nevertheless, decisive break of 1.4248/4480 will be a strong sign of long term bullish reversal.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.