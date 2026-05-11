Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3568; (P) 1.3602; (R1) 1.3659; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. With 1.3453 support intact, further rise is expected. On the upside, break of 1.3657 will target 61.8% projection of 1.3158 to 1.3598 from 1.3453 at 1.3725 first. Firm break there will target a retest on 1.3867 high.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.3867 are merely a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).