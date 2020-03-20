Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4384; (P) 1.4527; (R1) 1.4632; More….

A temporary top is formed at 1.4667 in USD/CAD, ahead of 1.4689 key resistance, with the current retreat. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further rise is expected as long as 1.4166 support holds. Break of 1.4689 will confirm resumption of larger up trend. Nevertheless, break of 1.4166 will indicate short term topping and turn outlook neutral for lengthier consolidations.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.2061 is likely resuming whole up trend from 0.9056 (2007 low). Decisive break of 1.4689 will confirm. Next medium term target is 161.8% projection of 1.2061 to 1.3664 from 1.2951 at 1.5545. Rejection form 1.4689 will bring some consolidations first. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3664 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.