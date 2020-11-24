Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3050; (P) 1.3082; (R1) 1.3117; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. Above 1.3172 will extend the rebound from 1.2928. But near term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3389 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.3034 minor support will bring retest of 1.2928 temporary low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 1.4667.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Rejection by 55 week EMA is keeping outlook bearish. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2061 to 1.4667 at 1.3056 will target a test on 1.2061 (2017 low). But we’d expect loss of downside momentum as it approaches this key support. On the upside, firm break of 1.3389 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.