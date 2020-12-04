<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2832; (P) 1.2886; (R1) 1.2921; More….

USD/CAD’s down trend extends to as low as 1.2852 so far. 61.8% projection of 1.3389 to 1.2928 from 1.3172 at 1.2887 is already met but there is no sign of bottoming yet. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 100% projection at 1.2711 next. On the upside, above 1.2941 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Rejection by 55 week EMA is keeping outlook bearish. Such decline should now target 1.2061 (2017 low). In any case, break of 1.3389 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.