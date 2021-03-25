<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2548; (P) 1.2579; (R1) 1.2614; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point. Corrective recovery from 1.2363 might extend higher. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.2742 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.2363 will resume larger down trend to 100% projection of 1.3389 to 1.2588 from 1.2880 at 1.2079.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Further decline should be seen back to 1.2061 (2017 low). In any case, break of 1.2994 support turned resistance resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of strong rebound.