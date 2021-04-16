Fri, Apr 16, 2021 @ 08:59 GMT
Home Technical Outlook USDCAD Outlook USD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2496; (P) 1.2528; (R1) 1.2578; More

USD/CAD recovered after hitting 1.2475 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.2646 will resume the rebound from 1.2363. But overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.2742 resistance holds, and eventual downside breakout is expected. On the downside, break of 1.2475 minor support will bring retest of 1.2363 low first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Further decline should be seen back to 1.2061 (2017 low). In any case, break of 1.2994 support turned resistance resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.