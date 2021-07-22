<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2481; (P) 1.2606; (R1) 1.2685; More…

USD/CAD’s pull back from 1.2805 extends lower but stays above 1.2485 resistance turned support. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is still in favor. Break of 1.2805 will extend the rise from 1.2005 to 1.3022 medium term fibonacci level next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2485 will bring deeper fall back to next cluster support at 1.2301 (61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.2805 at 1.2311).

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). It should have completed after hitting 1.2061 (2017 low) and 50% retracement of 0.9406 to 1.4689 at 1.2048. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 at 1.3022 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.3650 and above. Overall, medium term outlook remains neutral at worst with 1.2048/61 support zone intact.