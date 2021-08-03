<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2466; (P) 1.2491; (R1) 1.2528; More…

USD/CAD is staying in consolidation from 1.2421 and intraday bias remains neutral. Also, further fall is expected as long as 1.2605 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.2421 will resume the decline from 1.2805 to 1.2301 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.2805 at 1.2311). However, firm break of 1.2605 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2805 resistance.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). It should have completed after hitting 1.2061 (2017 low) and 50% retracement of 0.9406 to 1.4689 at 1.2048. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 at 1.3022 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.3650 and above. Overall, medium term outlook remains neutral at worst with 1.2048/61 support zone intact.