USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD dropped to 1.2577 last week and turned sideway since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Another fall is in favor as long as 1.2711 minor resistance holds. Below 1.2577 will target 1.2421 structural support. Sustained break there will suggest rejection by 1.3022 fibonacci level. Rise from 1.2005 could have completed in this case and deeper fall would be seen to retest this low. On the upside, break of 1.2711 will retain near term bullishness, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2947 high.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). It should have completed after hitting 1.2061 (2017 low) and 50% retracement of 0.9406 to 1.4689 at 1.2048. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 at 1.3022 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.3650 and above. Overall, medium term outlook remains neutral at worst with 1.2048/61 support zone intact.

In the longer term picture, we’re viewing price actions from 1.4689 as a consolidation pattern. Thus, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2061 support holds, which is close to 50% retracement of 0.9406 to 1.4689 at 1.2048. Firm break of 1.4689 will pave the way to 1.6196 high next.