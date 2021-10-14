<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2424; (P) 1.2451; (R1) 1.2472; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral with focus on 1.2421 key structural support. Larger rise from 1.2005 should still be intact as long as 1.2421 holds. On the upside, break of 1.2592 support resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2773 resistance first. On the downside, however, sustained break of 1.2421 will argue that whole choppy rise from 1.2005 has completed. Deeper fall could then be seen back to retest 1.2005 low.

In the bigger picture, the failure to sustain above 55 week EMA (now at 1.2684) revives some medium term bearishness in USD/CAD. Still as long as 1.2005 support holds, we’d expect another rise ahead, to 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 at 1.3022. Sustained break there will indicate larger bullish reversal. However, firm break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 (2020 high).