Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2661; (P) 1.2726; (R1) 1.2769; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for consolidation below 1.2795 temporary top. Further rise is expected with 1.2558 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.2795 will target 1.2812 and then 1.2963 resistance. However, break of 1.2558 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2448 instead.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.