Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2823; (P) 1.2862; (R1) 1.2928; More…

USD/CAD’s break of 1.2876 resistance suggests that rise from 1.2448 has resumed, and revives near term bullishness. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.2963 resistance first. Break there will target key long term fibonacci level at 1.3022. On the downside, below 1.2794 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and mix up the outlook again.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.