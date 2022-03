USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2471; (P) 1.2501; (R1) 1.2531; More…

USD/CAD’s fall from 1.2899 resumes by breaking through 1.2464 temporary low. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Corrective pattern from 1.2005 could have completed already. Firm break of 1.2448 support should confirm this bearish case and bring retest of 1.2005. On the upside, nevertheless, break of 1.2591 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2899 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.