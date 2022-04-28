USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2779; (P) 1.2816; (R1) 1.2855; More…

USD/CAD’s rally continues today and intraday bias remains on the upside for 1.2899 resistance. Break there should resume the larger rise from 1.2005 to 1.3022 fibonacci level. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. On the downside, below 1.2776 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.2675 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.