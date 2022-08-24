<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2907; (P) 1.2985; (R1) 1.3036; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with current retreat. Corrective decline from 1.3222 could have completed with three waves down to 1.2726. Above 1.3062 will resume the rebound to retest 1.3222 high. However, break of 1.2826 support will dampen this view and turn bias back to the downside for 1.2726 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.4667 (2020 high) should have completed at 1.2005, after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Rise from there should target 61.8% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3650. This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.2516 support holds.