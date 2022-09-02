Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3111; (P) 1.3160; (R1) 1.3202; More…
USD/CAD’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 1.3222 resistance first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.2005. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2005 to 1.2947 from 1.2401 at 1.3343. On the downside, below 1.3062 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.
In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.4667 (2020 high) should have completed at 1.2005, after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Rise from there should target 61.8% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3650. This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.2516 support holds.