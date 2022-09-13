<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2949; (P) 1.2999; (R1) 1.3035; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral with focus on 1.2971 support. Firm break there will argue that corrective pattern from 1.3222 is extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 1.2726 support. On the upside, decisive break of 1.3222 will resume larger up trend from 1.2005.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.4667 (2020 high) should have completed at 1.2005, after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Rise from there should target 61.8% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3650. This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.2516 support holds.