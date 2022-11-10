Thu, Nov 10, 2022 @ 16:51 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3444; (P) 1.3493; (R1) 1.3575; More….

USD/CAD’s decline from 1.3976 resumed after brief recovery and intraday bias is back on the downside. Strong support should be seen at 1.3207 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.2726 to 1.3976 at 1.3204) to bring rebound. Break of 1.3570 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But sustained break of 1.3204/7 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to continue at a later stage. Break of 1.3976 will target 1.4667/89 resistance zone. However, firm break of 1.3222 will be a sign of trend reversal and target 55 week EMA (now at 1.3016).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.